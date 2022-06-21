Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94]

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, work on a troop project June 21, 2022, at Camp Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The company worked on several projects to improve the camp during their 2022 annual training, including putting new metal siding on numerous buildings. Troop projects are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and help improve the installation's infrastructure while at the same time providing training for Army engineer units. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 7581229
    VIRIN: 220621-A-OK556-8485
    Resolution: 2735x3645
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army engineers
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects

