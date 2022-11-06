Participants in the Down & Dirty Trail Run navigate an obstacle June 11, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trail run had more than 200 participants and each participant earned a medal for completing the arduous course. (Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7581204
|VIRIN:
|220611-A-A4608-8814
|Resolution:
|605x453
|Size:
|155.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT