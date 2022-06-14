Members of the 204th Army Band play music June 14, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center as part of the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast was part of many events coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to commemorate the 247th birthday of the U.S. Army at Fort McCoy. The day also included a birthday breakfast, a 5k run and walk, free car washes, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45 Photo ID: 7581207 VIRIN: 220614-A-OK556-4502 Resolution: 5305x3536 Size: 3.09 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.