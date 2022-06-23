Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 90 of 94]

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of a troop project being worked on by U.S. Army Reserve engineers with the 601st Engineer Detachment of Southfield, Mich., is shown June 23, 2022, at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of the unit’s annual training. The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety, and security at the site. The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs, officials said. Fort McCoy troop projects like this are coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 7581221
    VIRIN: 220623-A-OK556-6536
    Resolution: 5847x3899
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects
    601st Engineer Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT