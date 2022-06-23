A scene of a troop project being worked on by U.S. Army Reserve engineers with the 601st Engineer Detachment of Southfield, Mich., is shown June 23, 2022, at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of the unit’s annual training. The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety, and security at the site. The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs, officials said. Fort McCoy troop projects like this are coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45 Photo ID: 7581221 VIRIN: 220623-A-OK556-6536 Resolution: 5847x3899 Size: 5.4 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.