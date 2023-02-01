Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC MV-22s train, fire GAU-21 in East Africa [Image 21 of 26]

    USMC MV-22s train, fire GAU-21 in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI , DJIBOUTI

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (VMM-266) perform post-flight inspections to a MV-22 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 2, 2023, after routine training operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility (AOR). VMM-266 deployed to Camp Lemonnier in support of CJTF-HOA by providing capabilities for assault support transport of combat troops, supplies and equipment within East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 03:42
    Photo ID: 7579232
    VIRIN: 230102-F-DN281-1787
    Resolution: 5940x3952
    Size: 17.61 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI , DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC MV-22s train, fire GAU-21 in East Africa [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MV-22 Osprey
    1CTCS
    CJTF-HOA
    VMM-266
    GAU-21

