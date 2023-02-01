U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (VMM-266) perform post-flight inspections to a MV-22 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 2, 2023, after routine training operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility (AOR). VMM-266 deployed to Camp Lemonnier in support of CJTF-HOA by providing capabilities for assault support transport of combat troops, supplies and equipment within East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 03:42
|Photo ID:
|7579231
|VIRIN:
|230102-F-DN281-1772
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI , DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC MV-22s train, fire GAU-21 in East Africa [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT