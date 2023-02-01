USMC MV-22s train, fire GAU-21 in East Africa

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (VMM-266) perform post-flight inspections to a MV-22 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 2, 2023, after routine training operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility (AOR). VMM-266 deployed to Camp Lemonnier in support of CJTF-HOA by providing capabilities for assault support transport of combat troops, supplies and equipment within East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

