From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Meeks, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron client systems technician, Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, and Airman 1st Class Owen Lynch, 443rd AES fireteam member, perform routine radio inspections at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2022. McNeill held training on how to reprogram radios for Defenders on the installation, increasing their communication capabilities should the situation arise. This image was altered to remove a security item. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES