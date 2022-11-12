From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Meeks, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron client systems technician, and Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd AES supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, inspect a communication antenna at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2022. McNeill and Meeks have installed three antennas on the installation, boosting the strength of radio signals for the Defenders on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7578434 VIRIN: 221211-F-DJ189-1012 Resolution: 5114x3403 Size: 2.05 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.