U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, performs a radio check while inspecting the communication capability status of a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 10, 2022. McNeill found a passion in upgrading and maintaining communication equipment after completing Squad Systems Operator training early in his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7578433
|VIRIN:
|221210-F-DJ189-1189
|Resolution:
|5556x3696
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES
