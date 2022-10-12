Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, performs a radio check while inspecting the communication capability status of a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 10, 2022. McNeill found a passion in upgrading and maintaining communication equipment after completing Squad Systems Operator training early in his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

