Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, Staff Sgt. Daniel Meeks, 443rd AES client systems technician, and Airman 1st Class Owen Lynch, 443rd AES fireteam member, perform routine radio inspections at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2022. McNeill reprograms Defender's radios every day to keep the signal strong and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ