    Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 3 of 8]

    Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, checks an antenna on a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 10, 2022. He also installed new radios inside each vehicle and boosted the radio signal reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 7578432
    VIRIN: 221210-F-DJ189-1276
    Resolution: 5530x3679
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Asad Air Base
    Iraq
    MCA
    Marauder
    Multi-Capable Airmen

