    Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 7 of 8]

    Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Meeks, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron client systems technician, inspects a communications antenna at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2022. In preparation for a squadron-wide technology refresh, Meeks has gone to each office to teach communication capabilities and skills to better smooth the transition for each individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

