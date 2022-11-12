U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Meeks, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron client systems technician, inspects a communications antenna at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2022. In preparation for a squadron-wide technology refresh, Meeks has gone to each office to teach communication capabilities and skills to better smooth the transition for each individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7578436 VIRIN: 221211-F-DJ189-1209 Resolution: 4428x2946 Size: 1.36 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.