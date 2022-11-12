U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Meeks, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron client systems technician, inspects a communications antenna at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2022. In preparation for a squadron-wide technology refresh, Meeks has gone to each office to teach communication capabilities and skills to better smooth the transition for each individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7578436
|VIRIN:
|221211-F-DJ189-1209
|Resolution:
|4428x2946
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES
