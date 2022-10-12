Senior Airman Byron McNeill Jr., 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron supply technician and security forces fireteam lead, checks an antenna on a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 10, 2022. He also installed new radios inside each vehicle and boosted the radio signal reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7578430 VIRIN: 221210-F-DJ189-1059 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.98 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-Capable Airmen lead the way for 443rd AES [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.