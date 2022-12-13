Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221213-N-HH215-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) observe an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, as it flies behind the flight deck of Vinson. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)

Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2023 by PO1 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS