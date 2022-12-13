Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221213-N-DP708-1270 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Gage Grant, native of Sioux City, Iowa, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, after it lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during fixed wing flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

