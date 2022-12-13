Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221213-N-HH215-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, prepares to recover on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during fixed wing flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 01:52
|Photo ID:
|7577444
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-HH215-1033
|Resolution:
|3927x3076
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
