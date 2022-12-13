Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221213-N-DP708-1475 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) A F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during fixed wing flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023
    VIRIN: 221213-N-DP708-1475
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

