Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221213-N-DP708-1661 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Esai Robles, left, a native of Ajo, Ariz., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Apprentice Zita Perez, a native of San Antonio, Texas, plot the positions of aircraft in flight deck control aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during fixed wing flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

