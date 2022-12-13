Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221213-N-HH215-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) observe as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, recovers on the flight deck of Vinson during fixed wing flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler R. Fraser)

