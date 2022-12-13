Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221213-N-DP708-1625 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Assault Squadron (VAQ) 136, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during fixed wing flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

Date Taken: 12.13.2022
by PO3 Analice Baker