    Flight Operations [Image 23 of 23]

    Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221231-N-PA221-2342 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler from the "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7576621
    VIRIN: 221231-N-PA221-2342
    Resolution: 3319x2213
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Cougars
    USS Nimitz
    Growler
    VAQ 139

