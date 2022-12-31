Sailor Observes Refueling

221231-N-NX635-1085 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 James R. Torrez, from Robstown, Texas, observes the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO -200) from the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

