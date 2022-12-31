221231-N-NX635-1178 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7576618 VIRIN: 221231-N-NX635-1178 Resolution: 2894x3618 Size: 4.14 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Takes Off From Flight Deck [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.