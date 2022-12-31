Equipment Verification Inspection

221231-N-PA221-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2022) U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Paul Bangcaya, from Los Angeles, conducts a final verification inspection on a chest-mounted regulator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

