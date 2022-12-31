Sailor Inspects Damaged Generator Assembly

221231-N-NX635-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Joshua Rowland, from Richmond, Va., performs a visual inspection on a transformer assembly in the radar bench test set shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

