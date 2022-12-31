Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-at-Sea [Image 11 of 23]

    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221231-N-MH015-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2022) U.S. Navy Seaman Nicholas Allen, from Seaford, N.Y., fires shot line from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 08:04
    Photo ID: 7576609
    VIRIN: 221231-N-MH015-1018
    Resolution: 4152x2966
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Fueling-at-Sea [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

