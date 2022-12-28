221228-N-OE145-1072 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Stephanie Tessier, from Miami, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), transports supplies while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7575353
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-OE145-1072
|Resolution:
|3085x3191
|Size:
|919.16 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
