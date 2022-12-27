221227-N-WU964-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dylan Windle, from Vine Grove, Kentucky, clears pad eyes of debris with an air compressor on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7575347 VIRIN: 221227-N-WU964-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 751.82 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.