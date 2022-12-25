USS Ronald Reagan hosts a Christmas meal

221225-N-YX844-1069 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2022) Ensign Erin Klus, from Madison, New Jersey, prepares eggnog during a Christmas meal on the aft mess deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

