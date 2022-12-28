USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo

221228-N-OE145-1035 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ovidio Rivera, left, from Las Vegas, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Forest, from Townsend, Massachusetts, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), transport supplies while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)

