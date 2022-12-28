221228-N-OE145-1070 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Xatrii Gee, from Chatsworth, Georgia, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), transports supplies while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7575352 VIRIN: 221228-N-OE145-1070 Resolution: 3751x5627 Size: 869.72 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.