    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    221228-N-OE145-1053 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2022) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), transport supplies while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown)

