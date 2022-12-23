Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

An Asayish training academy member runs to receive her certificate of completion in a Syrian Internal Security Forces graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. Syrian Democratic Forces continue to partner with Coalition Forces to help provide stability and prosperity during the enduring mission to defeat ISIS and prevent any possible resurgence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

