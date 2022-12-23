Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

Asayish training academy members stand in formation during a Syrian Internal Security Forces graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. Coalition Forces advised, assisted and enabled Syrian Democratic Forces in instructing the 15-day training program to provide a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure inhabitants’ safety during the ongoing repatriation effort across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

