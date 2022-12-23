Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

A Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy commandant shakes hands with an Asayish guard during a graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. Approximately 140 new security guards received certificates of completion during the 15-day training program. Coalition Forces advised, assisted and enabled Syrian Democratic Forces to instruct and help build a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure safety across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)
