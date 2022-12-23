A Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy commandant speaks to a Asayish graduates during a ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. Coalition Forces with Operation Inherent Resolve advised, assisted and enabled Syrian Democratic Forces in instructing the 15-day training program to provide a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure safety across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:06 Photo ID: 7574851 VIRIN: 221223-A-QH368-0314 Resolution: 6103x3433 Size: 6.86 MB Location: SY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Nicholas J.Nicholas De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.