Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

Asayish training academy members stand in formation during a Syrian Internal Security Forces graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. The Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team conducts law enforcement fundamentals courses with Asayish partners to equip them with skills needed to secure the region against ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

