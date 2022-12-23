Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy members salute during a graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. The Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team conducts law enforcement fundamentals courses with Asayish partners to equip them with skills needed to secure Syria and the region against ISIS. Coalition Forces advise, assist and enable Syrian Democratic Forces in the enduring defeat against Daesh. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

