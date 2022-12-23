Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training [Image 4 of 20]

    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

    SYRIA

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J.Nicholas De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    An Asayish training academy member salutes during a Syrian Internal Security Forces graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. More than 600 Asayish guards have graduated in 2022 and currently provide security in Al Hol and other Internally Displaced Persons camps across northeast Syria. Coalition Forces will continue to work with Syrian Democratic Forces to promote regional safety and security. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:06
    Photo ID: 7574849
    VIRIN: 221223-A-QH368-0232
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Nicholas J.Nicholas De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards train at Syrian Internal Security Forces Academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces Academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy
    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CJTF
    OIR
    PARTNER FORCE
    ADVISE ASSIST ENABLE
    CSOJTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT