Asayish guards graduate from Syrian Internal Security Forces training

An Asayish training academy member salutes during a Syrian Internal Security Forces graduation ceremony in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 23, 2022. More than 600 Asayish guards have graduated in 2022 and currently provide security in Al Hol and other Internally Displaced Persons camps across northeast Syria. Coalition Forces will continue to work with Syrian Democratic Forces to promote regional safety and security. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

