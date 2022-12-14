Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES

Klaus, a local national employed by the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a walk-behind broadcast spreader to melt snow and ice in front of the elementary school at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. With the sporadic changes in weather, the 52nd CES must be ready at all times to ensure Airmen and their families can safely get from one point to another on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

