Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES

Klaus, a local national employed by the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a walk-behind broadcast spreader to melt snow and ice after snow blanketed the sidewalks of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany Dec. 14, 2022. The 52nd CES removes snow from roads, sidewalks and parking lots across the base to ensure safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

