Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES

A walk-behind broadcast spreader sits in the bed of a truck at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron uses the equipment to distribute salt onto the walkways across the base both before and after a snowfall to prevent hazardous conditions on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 05:02
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
