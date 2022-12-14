Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES [Image 6 of 9]

    Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Frank, a local national employed by the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, steps onto the bed of a truck while putting away snow removal equipment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Germany’s colder months often include freezing rain, snow, sleet and fog. Members such as Frank work to keep the road conditions safe for service members and families on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7574402
    VIRIN: 221214-F-SS755-008
    Resolution: 6922x3894
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    weather
    safety
    CES
    snow
    salt

