Frank, a member of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares to receive snow removal equipment from a co-worker at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The 52nd CES team is prepared for severe winter weather anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7574403 VIRIN: 221214-F-SS755-051 Resolution: 5965x3981 Size: 11.01 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.