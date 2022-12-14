Two civilians, employed by the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, dust the sidewalk with salt to melt ice and snow near the Commissary entrance at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Snow removal is critical in ensuring personnel are able to drive and walk safely on base to get to work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:02 Photo ID: 7574404 VIRIN: 221214-F-SS755-081 Resolution: 6785x3816 Size: 12.18 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.