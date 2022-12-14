Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES [Image 8 of 9]

    Winter’s no match for the 52nd CES

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two civilians, employed by the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, dust the sidewalk with salt to melt ice and snow near the Commissary entrance at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Snow removal is critical in ensuring personnel are able to drive and walk safely on base to get to work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7574404
    VIRIN: 221214-F-SS755-081
    Resolution: 6785x3816
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    weather
    safety
    CES
    snow
    salt

