    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 6 of 6]

    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, partnered with Hampton Fire and Norfolk Fire Technical Rescue teams to conduct high-risk tunnel rescue training for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    This work, JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    633d CES. 633d Civil Engineer Squadron. JBLE Fire Department. Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Hampton Roa

