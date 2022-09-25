JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, partnered with Hampton Fire and Norfolk Fire Technical Rescue teams to conduct high-risk tunnel rescue training for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 21:01
|Photo ID:
|7574092
|VIRIN:
|220925-F-SK775-1633
|Resolution:
|3172x4342
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT