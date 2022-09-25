Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 2 of 6]

    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members of the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, walk away from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project at the South Island excavation site, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 21:01
