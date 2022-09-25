JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members of the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, walk away from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project at the South Island excavation site, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 21:01
|Photo ID:
|7574088
|VIRIN:
|220925-F-SK775-1007
|Resolution:
|3173x3557
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT