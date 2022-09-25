JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The on-site incident commander, Captain Jeremy Williams, Norfolk Fire Rescue coordinator, explains factors to consider for a rescue mission during the construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. Prior to executing training objectives, hazards such as heavy equipment, moving vehicles, slipping, tripping and falling were all things the rescue teams accounted for in their pre-training briefings, ensuring safety of the participants. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022