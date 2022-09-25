Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The on-site incident commander, Captain Jeremy Williams, Norfolk Fire Rescue coordinator, explains factors to consider for a rescue mission during the construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. Prior to executing training objectives, hazards such as heavy equipment, moving vehicles, slipping, tripping and falling were all things the rescue teams accounted for in their pre-training briefings, ensuring safety of the participants. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022
