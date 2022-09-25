JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va – Members from the Hampton, Norfolk and Langley Air Force Base fire rescue teams descend into a pit from the Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. The rescue teams were tasked with collaborating to overcoming the logistical and geographical challenges of three rescue scenarios, to prepare for potential real-world incidents that could occur during the construction of the tunnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

